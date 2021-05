DETROIT -- Gio Urshela of the New York Yankees was the beneficiary of an apparent mix-up over the count Friday night, drawing a walk after only three balls.

Urshela came to the plate in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers. After he fouled off several 2-2 pitches, the next offering from Kyle Funkhouser was way outside and went to the backstop. Urshela tossed his bat aside and headed to first. Nobody from the Tigers appeared to argue.

The Yankees did not end up scoring in the inning and eventually lost 3-2 in extra innings. Vic Carapazza was the plate umpire.

Issues like this do come up from time to time. During last year's playoffs, Miami's Pablo Lopez threw four balls to Atlanta's Adam Duvall, but Duvall wasn't awarded first.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.