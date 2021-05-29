The Colorado Rockies have placed shortstop Trevor Story on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation.

Story left the Rockies' game Thursday against the New York Mets in the bottom of the fourth inning with the injury. His IL move is retroactive to Friday.

An All-Star in 2018 and 2019, Story is in the final year of his contract. He had been considered a possible trade candidate this season before becoming one of the most coveted players on the free-agent market.

In a corresponding move, the Rockies activated first baseman Matt Adams from the 10-day injured list before Saturday's doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates.