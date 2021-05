Chicago Cubs right-hander Trevor Williams was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with appendicitis.

The move was made retroactive to Friday.

The Cubs recalled right-hander Kohl Stewart from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move, and he will start Chicago's game on Monday against the San Diego Padres.

The 29-year-old Williams is 3-2 with a 5.36 ERA in 10 starts this season.