The Washington Nationals reinstated outfielder Victor Robles from the 10-day injured list on Monday ahead of a four-game series at the Atlanta Braves.

The move comes one day after the team optioned infielder Luis Garcia to Triple-A Rochester.

Robles, 24, was placed on the IL on May 23 (retroactive to May 20) with a right ankle sprain. He is hitting .246 with seven doubles, one triple, five RBIs, four stolen bases, 13 walks and 11 runs scored in 39 games.

Garcia, 21, hit .167 with a triple, one walk and two runs scored in nine games for the Nationals this season.