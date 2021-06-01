An MRI on the ailing right elbow of Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story came back clean, manager Bud Black told reporters Tuesday.

The Rockies placed Story on the 10-day injured list over the weekend with what the team called right elbow inflammation. He had left the game Thursday against the New York Mets with the injury.

The IL move is retroactive to Friday, and Black told reporters that the Rockies hope Story can rejoin the team next Tuesday.

An All-Star in 2018 and 2019, Story is in the final year of his contract. He has been considered a possible trade candidate this season before becoming one of the most coveted players on the free-agent market.