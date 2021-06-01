The Oakland Athletics placed center fielder Ramon Laureano on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a strained right hip.

The move was made retroactive to Friday.

Laureano, who is second on the team and second in the majors among center fielders with 11 home runs this season, has missed the A's past four games.

He went through some light pregame work on Monday, but manager Bob Melvin said Laureano was "not good enough to play."

Laureano hit .292 in May and hit eight of his home runs in 24 games during the month. He is batting .257 for the season and has 22 RBIs.

In the field, he is tied for the major league lead among outfielders with 133 total chances and is second with 129 putouts.

The A's (31-25, first place in American League West) recalled outfielder Skye Bolt from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move.