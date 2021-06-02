Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty grimaces after taking a swing in the sixth inning, and would be pulled before throwing another pitch. (0:16)

The St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday placed right-handed pitcher Jack Flaherty on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain that manager Mike Shildt termed a "real strain/tear."

Flaherty was reevaluated after leaving Monday night's start at Dodger Stadium with tightness on that side. He hinted it was a precautionary move after Los Angeles' 9-4 victory.

Despite the early exit, Flaherty equaled his season high with nine strikeouts and walked one. The right-hander gave up two runs and two hits against his favorite team while growing up in nearby Burbank, California.

Shildt originally concurred with his pitcher, saying in his Monday postgame media availability that the decision was "more just to be safe and get it checked out." Turns out, there was a bit more to it.

"It's not a minimal situation," Shildt said during Tuesday's pregame media availability. "It's a real strain/tear."

With Flaherty gone, the Dodgers batted around in the sixth Monday. Ryan Helsley gave up a double to Max Muncy and a single to Justin Turner. Cabrera came in and loaded the bases on a walk to Cody Bellinger before walking Smith to force in the tying run.

Flaherty is 8-1 this season with a 2.90 ERA and 67 strikeouts.

Right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo was recalled from Triple-A Memphis and is active for Tuesday's game vs. the Dodgers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.