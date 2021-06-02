Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg left Tuesday night's start against the Braves in Atlanta because of a tight right trapezius muscle, manager Dave Martinez said after his team's 11-6 win.

Strasburg will have an MRI on Wednesday, Martinez said.

Strasburg lasted only 1⅓ innings, leaving after William Contreras' liner hit his left arm near his glove. Strasburg's glove appeared to absorb at least some of the blow.

Strasburg picked up the ball and threw out Contreras at first base, but he was pulled following a visit from Martinez and athletic trainer Paul Lessard.

Strasburg was on the injured list from April 15 until May 21 with right shoulder inflammation.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.