The Washington Nationals have placed Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day injured list with a neck strain, the team announced Wednesday.

The move comes a day after the right-hander exited a start against the Braves after just 1 1/3 innings due to what the team said at the time was a tight right trapezius muscle.

It was his third start since returning from more than a month on the injured list due to right shoulder inflammation.

The right-hander, who is 1-2 with a 4.57 ERA this season, was scheduled to have an MRI on Wednesday.

The Nationals promoted reliever Kyle McGowin off their taxi squad.

This will be the 14th visit to the injured list during Strasburg's career. He is in the second season of a seven-year, $245 million contract he signed after leading the Nationals to the 2019 World Series title, when he won MVP honors and went 5-0 with a 1.98 ERA in the postseason.