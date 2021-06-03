Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner is set to undergo an MRI after leaving his start against the New York Mets on Wednesday in Phoenix with left shoulder discomfort, manager Torey Lovullo said.

Bumgarner lasted just two innings, his shortest outing since Aug. 9, 2020. He allowed five earned runs on eight hits, and his ERA climbed to 5.73 as the Mets won Wednesday, 7-6.

Lovullo said he noticed Bumgarner was in some pain in the second inning.

"Once we discovered that discomfort, it was a no-brainer to get him out of the game," Lovullo said.

Bumgarner said he first started feeling the discomfort two to three weeks ago but didn't tell the Diamondbacks because he thought his shoulder would start feeling better.

"This is just bad judgement on my part," he said. "I thought it was going to get better and go away sooner. The last three to four days it's gotten worse and affected my pitching."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.