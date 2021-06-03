Left-hander Madison Bumgarner is dealing with inflammation in his throwing shoulder, but the Arizona Diamondbacks hope he can avoid going on the injured list, manager Torey Lovullo told reporters on Thursday.

Bumgarner underwent an MRI on Thursday after leaving Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the New York Mets early. Bumgarner pitched just two innings in the game -- his shortest outing since Aug. 9, 2020 -- while allowing five earned runs on eight hits.

Lovullo told reporters that Bumgarner won't throw for a few days.

Bumgarner said Wednesday that he first started feeling the discomfort two to three weeks ago but didn't tell the Diamondbacks because he thought his shoulder would start feeling better.

"This is just bad judgment on my part," he said. "I thought it was going to get better and go away sooner. The last three to four days it's gotten worse and affected my pitching."

Bumgarner is 4-5 this season with a 5.73 ERA in 14 appearances (12 starts).

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.