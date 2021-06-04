Thursday's Triple-A game between the Norfolk Tides and Durham Bulls was called in the eighth inning after Bulls pitcher Tyler Zombro was hit in the face by a line drive.

Zombro, a 26-year-old reliever, appeared to be convulsing on the mound before being taken off the field on a stretcher as his teammates looked on. Zombro was taken to a local medical facility, according to reports, but there was no immediate update on his status.

The Tides led 12-4 when Zombro entered in the top of the eighth inning. Brett Cumberland, the first batter Zombro faced, lined a 1-2 fastball up the middle that struck Zombro in the face. Zombro immediately fell to the ground, and his feet appeared to be shaking as a trainer rushed to him.

The game was initially suspended with Norfolk leading 12-4, but was later considered to be completed early.

Zombro has been in the Tampa Bay Rays organization since 2017, when he signed as an undrafted free agent out of George Mason. He has a 3.18 ERA this season and 2.79 career ERA in the minors.