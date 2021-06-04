Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain for the second time this season.

The Brewers announced the IL move Friday, a day after Wong left a 7-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fourth inning.

Wong also was on the injured list with a left oblique strain in April, when he missed a little over two weeks.

"It's not bad, but it's concerning because it's the same spot that he did earlier this year," manager Craig Counsell said after Thursday's game.

Wong is hitting .280 with four home runs and 15 RBIs in 44 games this season.

In a corresponding move, utility player Pablo Reyes was recalled from Triple-A Nashville.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.