The Chicago White Sox have activated Andrew Vaughn from the injured list. The outfielder went on the COVID-19 injured list on Thursday and was asymptomatic at the time.

Vaughn, a 23-year-old rookie, is batting .226 with four homers and 12 RBIs. The White Sox took him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 amateur draft.

In a corresponding roster move, the White Sox optioned infielder/outfielder Gavin Sheets to Triple-A Charlotte.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.