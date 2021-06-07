Chicago Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom reached a milestone on Sunday accomplished by only two other players in history.

Wisdom, 29, hit two home runs in the Cubs' 4-3 win over the San Francisco Giants, giving him seven long balls in his first eight starts with his new team. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, only Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino and Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story have hit that many in their first eight games with a team.

"He's been carrying us," Cubs manager David Ross said after the game. "He's a real offensive force for us right now. It seems like every time he gets up he's going to do something really good to help the team. Real damage. What is that, seven home runs? Real power since he's been up."

Wisdom was a 2020 addition to the Cubs after stops in St. Louis and Texas, but he played in only two major league games last season. And before about a week ago, he had four career home runs. Cubs center fielder Ian Happ summed up the team's strategy right now.

"If we can just get it to Wisdom with guys on base, we'll be all right," he said with a smile.

Wisdom has taken the success in stride while praising the Cubs' welcoming environment after being called up from Triple-A Iowa.

"It's the same game," he said. "There's another deck on the stadium and more cameras. There's bigger things but it's the same game. The more at-bats you get, the more pitches you see, the better you get. I'm thankful for my time in the minor leagues."

Wisdom says he's letting the game slow down as he tries not to do too much at the plate. Both his home runs on Sunday came off Giants veteran Johnny Cueto, who hadn't given up a home run in his previous four starts.

Wisdom was asked if he's adhering to any superstitions during his hot streak.

"Sometimes it's chewing gum," he said. "If I'm chewing gum and I get a hit I'll try to keep it in for the next at-bat."

Wisdom is hitting .412 with 10 runs driven in, in just 34 at-bats. He was drafted No. 52 overall by the Cardinals back in 2012.