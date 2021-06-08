The Cincinnati Reds activated first baseman Joey Votto from the injured list Tuesday after he had missed more than a month with a fractured left thumb.

He is batting cleanup and playing first base in Tuesday night's game at Great American Ball Park against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Votto last played for the Reds on May 5 against the Chicago White Sox, when he suffered the thumb injury after he was hit by a Dallas Keuchel changeup.

He just completed a rehabilitation assignment at Triple-A Louisville, and the team said he was able to catch throws at first base with minimal soreness.

Votto, a former National League MVP and six-time All-Star, is hitting .226 with five home runs and 17 RBIs in 29 games this season.

The Reds placed right-hander Michael Feliz (elbow) on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move, which was made retroactive to Monday.

