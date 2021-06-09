Ke'Bryan Hayes homered off Walker Buehler in the first inning of Tuesday's Los Angeles Dodgers-Pittsburgh Pirates game, giving the Pirates a 1-0 lead against one of the toughest opponents in the league.

Only he didn't.

See, when Hayes made contact, the home run wasn't quite a no-doubter, so he was sprinting to first while watching the flight of the ball. That might have contributed to Hayes missing first base -- which the Dodgers noticed. L.A. won its appeal, and instead of a 1-0 lead, the Pirates were left with an scoreless tie and an out.

Something you don't see every day!



Ke'Bryan Hayes hit a home run for the Pirates, but missed first base. The #Dodgers challenged and won. Hayes is out! pic.twitter.com/RsAqyLRCoS — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) June 8, 2021

After that whole Javier Baez fiasco, it has been a bit of an embarrassing stretch for Pirates baseball. Good news for the future, though: Hayes is a top prospect who is absolutely raking between this season and last year's .376/.442/.682 slashline in 24 games, so this is likely just a blip in what promises to be a great career.