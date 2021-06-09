Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz underwent surgery Wednesday for two stomach hernias, which were the product of his injuries from the attack he suffered exactly two years ago in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The procedure, which was performed at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, had been scheduled since February and is considered low-risk, although Ortiz will be under observation for several days, a source told ESPN Deportes.

Ortiz posted a photo Wednesday on WhatsApp where he appears dressed in hospital clothing. Last week, he attended the game played between the Dominican Republic and United States during the WBSC Baseball Americas Qualifier in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Ortiz was shot in the back at an entertainment center in the Dominican Republic capital on June 9, 2019. He had to undergo emergency surgery in Santo Domingo and Boston. The bullet, which entered through his back and left through his abdomen, affected several organs.

Thirteen people were arrested and are still awaiting the formal start of a trial. Last week, the Second Investigative Court of the Santo Domingo province rescheduled the preliminary trial to July 9.