Tampa Bay Rays pitching prospect Tyler Zombro was discharged from Duke University Hospital on Wednesday afternoon, six days after he was struck in the head by a line drive during a game in Durham, North Carolina.

The Rays said Zombro and his family will remain in Durham and continue outpatient and occupational therapy.

"The Rays extend their gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff caring for Tyler, and continue to be overwhelmed by the support for his recovery," the Rays said.

Zombro, a 26-year-old reliever for the Rays' Triple-A affiliate, the Durham Bulls, had been in stable condition since June 3, when the incident occurred in the eighth inning of a game against the Norfolk Tides.

Zombro was struck in the face by a line drive off the bat of Brett Cumberland and immediately fell to the ground. His feet appeared to be shaking as an athletic trainer rushed to him. Zombro was taken off the field on a stretcher as teammates looked on.

Zombro has been in the Rays' organization since 2017, when he signed as an undrafted free agent out of George Mason. He has a 3.18 ERA this season and a 2.79 career ERA in the minors.