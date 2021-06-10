The Colorado Rockies have activated shortstop Trevor Story from the 10-day injured list, the team announced Thursday.

Story had been placed on the IL on May 29 with right elbow inflammation. An MRI taken a few days later came back clean.

An All-Star in 2018 and 2019, Story is in the final year of his contract. He has been considered a possible trade candidate this season before becoming one of the most coveted players on the free-agent market. The 28-year-old is hitting .255 with five home runs and 23 RBIs in 2021.

The Rockies optioned infielder Alan Trejo to Triple-A Albuquerque after Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins.