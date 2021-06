The Chicago White Sox have placed second baseman Nick Madrigal on the 60-day injured list with what the team said is a proximal tear of his right hamstring.

Madrigal was hurt trying to beat out a grounder to end the seventh inning in Wednesday night's loss to the Blue Jays.

Additional tests Thursday revealed the tear.

In the corresponding roster move, the White Sox purchased the contract of outfielder Brian Goodwin from Triple-A Charlotte.