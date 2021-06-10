The struggling Arizona Diamondbacks fired hitting coach Darnell Coles and assistant hitting coach Eric Hinske on Thursday.

Triple-A hitting coach Rick Short and run production coordinator Drew Hedman were promoted to co-hitting coaches.

Arizona, currently in last place in the National League West with a 20-43 record, have lost seven straight games and 19 in a row on the road. Their road slide is the longest such streak in Major League Baseball since 1985.

The Diamondbacks are currently third-to-last in the National League with a .231 batting average and fourth-to-last in OPS at .685.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.