Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen is taking an immediate leave of absence from the team as his wife, Nicole, battles brain cancer, the team announced Friday.

Assistant GM Amiel Sawdaye will take on oversight of the day-to-day baseball operations in his place, while Hazen will be available to serve in a consulting capacity, the team said.

Hazen told USA Today Sports Friday that he would have had a difficult time dedicating himself to his front-office duties while his wife undergoes treatment for cancer.

The Hazens have four children.

The 45-year-old Hazen was hired in 2016 and was part of the Boston Red Sox's front office for 11 years before being hired by the Diamondbacks.