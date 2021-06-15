KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Detroit Tigers starter Matthew Boyd and reliever Alex Lange both exited with injuries, but their team still ended a three-game losing streak, beating the Kansas City Royals 10-3 on Monday night.

Boyd departed in the third because of discomfort in his left arm. Lange left after recording just one out in the fifth with shoulder trouble.

"(Boyd) came into that inning and was throwing well," Detroit manager A.J. Hinch said. "After a few pitches he called us out. He said he felt a little something in his tricep."

Boyd told the team trainer that his arm had felt odd the whole inning.

"We immediately removed him from the game. We're going to send him for some tests. It's very disappointing on the night because he was throwing the ball well with probably the best fastball he's had in the last month," Hinch said.

Hinch said he didn't know whether Boyd would miss any time.

"I think Lange is going to end up on the injured list from the initial diagnosis," Hinch said. "He's had some shoulder issues. I didn't even get out to the mound. By the time I got to the (foul) line, they were already walking off."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.