deGrom Gibson Starts 10 10 ERA 0.56 1.52 WHIP 0.53 0.89 Opp BA .121 .186 Opp OPS .372 .485

Five amazing deGrom stats

1. He is the only pitcher in MLB history with more RBIs (five) at the plate than earned runs allowed (four) in a 10-start span within a single season, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

2. DeGrom has allowed 0.53 walks plus hits per inning pitched so far this season. According to the Elias Sports Bureau research, that's the lowest WHIP by any pitcher over any 10-start span in modern MLB history.

3. According to Baseball-Reference data, deGrom's ERA+ (100 is league average) currently sits at an unfathomable 686. No player since 1947 has finished a season with a higher mark than Trevor Bauer's 292 in 2020, and Pedro Martinez's 291 in 2000 is the highest for a 162-game season in that span.

4. DeGrom enters Wednesday's outing with a chance to join Gibson as the only pitchers to allow one or no runs in 11 consecutive starts.

5. DeGrom is striking out 14.5 batters per nine innings pitched, more than any other qualified starter this season and on pace to eclipse Shane Bieber's all-time mark of 14.198 from last season.

Ranking deGrom's five best outings of 2021

1. April 23 vs. Washington Nationals

9 innings, 2 hits, 0 earned runs, 0 walks, 15 strikeouts. Game score: 98.

Quote that says it all: "You're going to be replaying that game at the end of 2021 in one of those greatest games of 2021," said Mets teammate Brandon Nimmo. "He has to be from a different planet because he just does things that seem out of this world."

2. April 10 vs. Miami Marlins

8 innings, 5 hits, 1 earned run, 0 walks, 14 strikeouts. Game score: 82

Quote that says it all: "Unfortunately, we've been through this before," Nimmo said as the Mets' history of trouble giving deGrom enough run support continued. "It's never easy."

'Inner-circle Hall of Famer': deGrom's goals At an age when many pitchers are starting to slow down, Jacob deGrom's velocity and production are on the upswing. Here's why he could be baseball's next king of longevity. Jeff Passan

3. June 5 at San Diego Padres

7 innings, 3 hits, 0 earned runs, 1 walk, 11 strikeouts. Game score: 81

Quote that says it all: "It's impressive, I have never seen anything like it," Mets manager Luis Rojas on deGrom's spectacular season. "You know you are watching something special."

4. June 11 vs. San Diego Padres

6 innings, 1 hit, 0 earned runs, 0 walks, 10 strikeouts. Game score: 80

Quote that says it all: "M-V-P, M-V-P" -- Mets fans at Citi Field as deGrom mowed down the Padres for a second straight outing.

5. May 31 at Arizona Diamondbacks

6 innings, 2 hits, 0 earned runs, 0 walks, 8 strikeouts. Game score: 76.

Quote that says it all: "I feel like I could have kept going tonight, but discussing [with the coaching staff], we wanted to be smart with it," deGrom said of leaving after 70 pitches in his second start back from a short IL stint.

What's next for deGrom?

After Wednesday's outing against the Cubs, deGrom is next scheduled to take the mound in a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves on Monday. If he makes his normal turn in the rotation after that, he's scheduled to make his final start of the month on Saturday, June 26, against the Philadelphia Phillies. The MLB record for best ERA through the end of June is 0.78 by Dutch Leonard in 1914.