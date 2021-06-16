LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers placed outfielder Cody Bellinger on the 10-day injured list Tuesday night prior to their game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Los Angeles filled the active roster spot with right-handed pitcher Mitch White.

On Monday, as the Dodgers defeated the Phillies 3-1 to open the series, Bellinger missed his third straight game, with the team saying at the time that he wouldn't play until Wednesday at the earliest. He was on the field pregame Monday with his teammates, working on his movement, before the team decided not to start him.

The 2019 National League MVP isn't recovering as quickly as Los Angeles anticipated from left hamstring tightness. He has appeared in only 16 games this season, and is hitting .226 in 62 at-bats with just one home run and 10 RBIs.

