Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper exited Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers after the fourth inning with lower back tightness, the team said.

Harper struck out swinging to end the top of the fourth. He was 0-for-2 on the night at Dodger Stadium as the Phillies lost 5-3.

In the bottom of the fourth, Luke Williams shifted from shortstop to right field and Ronald Torreyes took Harper's spot in the lineup, batting fourth at shortstop.