New York Mets right-handed ace Jacob deGrom left his Wednesday start against the visiting Chicago Cubs because of right shoulder soreness after pitching three perfect innings.

DeGrom, 32, struck out eight of the nine batters he faced while driving in a run with an RBI single in the second inning. He threw 51 pitches and was replaced by Sean Reid-Foley.

In his previous start last Friday, deGrom left against the San Diego Padres after six innings with flexor tendinitis in his right arm.

DeGrom was also pulled on May 9 against the Arizona Diamondbacks after five innings with right side tightness, later missing two starts. On May 4, he was scratched from a start because of the same ailment.

DeGrom's three shutout innings lowered his ERA to 0.54 -- he has given up only four earned runs -- while his RBI gave him six on the season. He has 111 strikeouts in 67 innings.