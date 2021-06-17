The Houston Astros placed third baseman Alex Bregman on the injured list with a left quad strain, manager Dusty Baker announced Thursday.

Bregman left Wednesday night's 8-4 win against the Texas Rangers after injuring the quad in the first inning while running to first base.

He pulled up a few steps before first base and hobbled off the field after grounding into a double play. He then headed to the clubhouse and did not return.

Baker said after the game that Bregman could be out "a while." The Astros recalled catcher Garrett Stubbs in a corresponding move.

Bregman is hitting .275 with seven homers and 34 RBIs this season.

