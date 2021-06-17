Giants' backup catcher Curt Casali hits a home run, triple and single for 4 RBIs and leads San Francisco to the sweep over Arizona. (1:25)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Occasionally, the Arizona Diamondbacks' players glanced up at the Oracle Park scoreboard in center field. It told a most familiar, gloomy story.

The Diamondbacks made dubious history, setting a modern-era (since 1900) major league record with their 23rd straight road loss in getting trounced by the San Francisco Giants 10-3 Thursday.

"It's nothing we're proud of," manager Torey Lovullo said. "It's been an extended period of time. It weighs on you. It's heavy."

The dejected D-backs trudged off the field and quietly made their way back to the visiting clubhouse following the final out, breaking a tie with the 1963 Mets and '43 Philadelphia Athletics for road futility.

Longest MLB Single-Season Road Skids The Diamondbacks' 10-3 loss to the Giants in San Francisco on Thursday set the modern-era record (since 1900) for consecutive road losses. Team Losses Season Arizona Diamondbacks 23 2001* New York Mets 22 1963 Philadelphia Athletics 22 1943 *Current streak

Held to just a lone single, hit by pitcher Zac Gallen, through six innings, Arizona fell behind 6-0. The Diamondbacks went feebly, helpless to stop this runaway train of despair that began nearly two months ago.

"Obviously, the mood is unhappy," Gallen said. "Guys are definitely not satisfied with the way they're playing. I don't know anybody in their right mind who would be."

The MLB mark felt almost inevitable after Tuesday's collapse, which saw Arizona blow a 7-0 lead in an anguishing 9-8 loss to the Giants.

Lovullo's team has lost 14 in a row overall and 28 of its last 30, falling to 20-50 for the worst record in the majors.

"I lay in bed at night thinking about different things," Lovullo revealed. "Sometimes I'm up until 3, 4 o'clock in the morning trying to put the pieces of this puzzle together in my own head. It's tough. It's very challenging."

The Diamondbacks' only consolation coming off this four-game sweep: They don't play again on the road until June 25 at San Diego, exactly two months to the day since their last road victory. Then again, Arizona isn't scheduled for a road game against a sub-.500 team until July 27 at Texas.

Plus this: The Diamondbacks aren't the only team struggling away from home. Baltimore lost its 19th straight road game Thursday, also falling by the same 10-3 score at Cleveland.

Arizona's last road win came April 25 at Atlanta, when Madison Bumgarner pitched a seven-inning no-hitter to complete a doubleheader sweep. At that point, the Diamondbacks were a solid 9-8 away from Chase Field, with no signs of the trouble ahead.

Since then, the Diamondbacks have been swept on the road by the Marlins, Mets, Dodgers, Rockies, Brewers, Athletics and Giants.

Arizona has been outscored 137-60 in those road losses. Last week, Lovullo fired hitting coach Darnell Coles and assistant hitting coach Eric Hinske.

The 1963 Mets and '43 Athletics, incidentally, were both guided by Hall of Fame managers toward the end of their tenures. Casey Stengel turned 73 on the day the Mets ended their slide, while Connie Mack was 80 while Philadelphia skidded.

"We've got to find a way to go out and, before the next road trip, win a baseball game tomorrow," Lovullo said. "That's my focus and that will be the focus of everybody else, too."

Gallen (1-2) allowed four earned runs in 2⅔ innings in his first start back from a sprained pitching elbow. The right-hander also recorded Arizona's first hit of the afternoon, a third-inning single off Giants starter Kevin Gausman.

Gausman (8-1) limited the D-backs to two runs on four hits in eight masterful innings. The right-hander struck out six and walked one.

Curt Casali homered and drove in four runs for San Francisco, finishing a double shy of the cycle. Steven Duggar went 3 for 3 with an RBI double and Mauricio Dubon and Mike Yastrzemski drove in two runs each as the Giants improved the best record in the majors to 44-25.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.