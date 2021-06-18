Tampa Bay Rays pitching prospect Tyler Zombro, who underwent major brain surgery after being struck in the head by a line drive during a Triple-A game June 3, posted a series of tweets Thursday expressing gratitude for the support and care he received during his recovery.

In his tweets, Zombro also shared photos of his post-surgery recovery at Duke University Hospital.

Unbelievably grateful to be in the situation I'm currently in with the incredible help from @DukeHospital & staff. To all of you that have showered my family and I with positive thoughts, I have no doubt that all of the prayer support kept God with me throughout that night, pic.twitter.com/a1eHgNUOAx — Tyler Zombro (@T_Zombro24) June 17, 2021

To @raysbaseball and @durhambulls I cannot thank you guys enough for treating me the way you have, as this is what makes our organization so special. In optimistic news: I've never been the fastest on the field so I may have gotten a boost after this surgery. pic.twitter.com/h9YXbzTvSn — Tyler Zombro (@T_Zombro24) June 17, 2021

Thank you again to the entire baseball community for the support, I'm one lucky guy and can't wait to get back out there (whenever that is)! God Bless you all! #BULLieve pic.twitter.com/NMlsyK8Q34 — Tyler Zombro (@T_Zombro24) June 17, 2021

Zombro, a 26-year-old reliever for the Rays' Triple-A affiliate, the Durham Bulls, had spent five days in the intensive care unit and two more in the hospital before being discharged on June 9. He remains in Durham, North Carolina, with his family and is continuing with outpatient and occupational therapy.

The incident occurred in the eighth inning of a game against the Norfolk Tides in Durham.

Zombro was struck in the face by a line drive off the bat of Brett Cumberland and immediately fell to the ground. His feet appeared to be shaking as an athletic trainer rushed to him. Zombro was taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to the hospital.

Zombro has been in the Rays' organization since 2017, when he signed as an undrafted free agent out of George Mason. He has a 3.18 ERA this season and a 2.79 career ERA in the minors.