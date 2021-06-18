BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles put left-hander Bruce Zimmermann on the 10-day injured list with left biceps tendinitis Friday.

Zimmermann was supposed to be Baltimore's starter Friday night against Toronto, but the Orioles instead will go with right-hander Thomas Eshelman. They selected Eshelman's contract from Triple-A Norfolk.

Baltimore also designated catcher Chance Sisco for assignment.

Zimmermann is 4-4 with a 4.83 ERA this year. His move to the IL is retroactive to Tuesday.

Cisco has hit .154 in 23 games in 2021.

The Blue Jays recalled left-hander Anthony Kay from Triple-A Buffalo and optioned right-hander T.J. Zeuch to Buffalo.