        <
        >

          Baltimore Orioles place LHP Bruce Zimmermann on IL, cut Chance Sisco

          5:05 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles put left-hander Bruce Zimmermann on the 10-day injured list with left biceps tendinitis Friday.

          Zimmermann was supposed to be Baltimore's starter Friday night against Toronto, but the Orioles instead will go with right-hander Thomas Eshelman. They selected Eshelman's contract from Triple-A Norfolk.

          Baltimore also designated catcher Chance Sisco for assignment.

          Zimmermann is 4-4 with a 4.83 ERA this year. His move to the IL is retroactive to Tuesday.

          Cisco has hit .154 in 23 games in 2021.

          The Blue Jays recalled left-hander Anthony Kay from Triple-A Buffalo and optioned right-hander T.J. Zeuch to Buffalo.