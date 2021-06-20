Joey Votto doesn't approve of the strike-three call, is tossed and doesn't leave the field without letting the umpires have it. (1:10)

This young fan will always remember her first Cincinnati Reds game, but possibly not for the right reasons.

The first inning was off to a smooth start as Jesse Winker's RBI double led Cincinnati to a 1-0 lead over the San Diego Padres. One out and two batters later, Joey Votto's evening in Petco Park was cut short as he and manager David Bell were ejected after a heated argument with the umpire.

The Reds' social media account quickly noticed what was dubbed the "sad Abigail situation" and sprung into action.

Could you please DM us your address? We want to send her a signed Joey Votto ball and some other goodies. ❤️ — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 20, 2021

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Votto apologized via signed baseball for not completing the game.

It was Votto's 13th career ejection and the 14th career ejection for Bell.