Top prospect Wander Franco is headed to the big leagues and will be called up from the minors by the Tampa Bay Rays, the team announced on Sunday.

The Rays don't play on Monday but start a six-game homestand on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox.

Franco, 20, is a switch-hitting shortstop and can also play second and third base.

Entering this season, he was the No. 1-ranked prospect in baseball, according to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel.

Franco is batting .315 with 7 home runs and 35 RBIs in 39 games for Triple-A Durham this season.