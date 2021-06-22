New York Mets left-hander Joey Lucchesi has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow, an MRI showed.

The team will seek a second opinion on the injury, but it could ultimately mean Lucchesi has Tommy John surgery, which would end his 2021 campaign and much of, if not all, of his 2022 campaign, as well.

Lucchesi, 28, is 1-4 with a 4.46 ERA this season. He last pitched Friday, and allowed four hits in 5.1 scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals.

The Mets had hoped to get Noah Syndergaard back this month, but the right-hander had a setback while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. In addition, Carlos Carrasco has yet to pitch this season due to a hamstring injury.

Also Monday, the Mets placed Robert Gsellman on the 10-day injured list with a right lat strain, while fellow right-hander Jeurys Familia was added to the 10-day IL with a right hip impingement.