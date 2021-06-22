In just his third game since returning from an extended absence, Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton suffered a left hand fracture when he was hit by a pitch during Monday night's 7-5 extra-inning win over the visiting Cincinnati Reds.

Buxton, who missed 40 games with a strained right hip before returning to action on Saturday, was hit by a 94 mph fastball from Reds starter Tyler Mahle in the fourth inning.

Buxton stayed in the game for another inning but grimaced after making a catch in center field to end the fifth and was pulled. He was initially announced as having a left hand contusion, but X-rays revealed the fracture.

He could miss a month or so, a crushing blow to an oft-injured player who had been sidelined since May 6 before being activated from the injured list.

"This isn't fair. That's how I feel about the whole thing,'' Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said after his team beat the Reds in 12 innings for their fifth straight victory.

Buxton had been 4-for-11 with two singles, a double and a home run in parts of three games since coming off the IL.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.