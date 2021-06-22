Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto is out of the lineup Tuesday as he serves a one-game suspension for his outburst during Saturday's game against the San Diego Padres.

Votto had been suspended for two games and fined but had the ban reduced to one game on appeal, according to the Reds. Votto had already been slated to rest in the finale of the two-game series at Minnesota, an afternoon start after a 12-inning contest Monday night that was MLB's longest game of the season at 5 hours, 16 minutes.

Tyler Stephenson took his spot at first base for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins.

On Saturday, Votto and manager David Bell were ejected in the first inning after arguing a check-swing strikeout with plate umpire Ryan Additon. Bell and coaches Delino DeShields and Freddie Benavides had to keep Votto away from Additon. Crew chief Jim Reynolds said after the game that Votto was booted because he "just lost control."

A Padres fan sitting near the Reds dugout was also ejected during the incident.

After a photo of a dejected fan seeing her favorite player ejected was posted on social media, Votto signed a ball apologizing for what happened and spoke with the girl.

Votto, in his 15th season with the Reds, has three home runs and 13 RBIs in 14 games since returning from a month-plus absence due to a broken thumb.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.