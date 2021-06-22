Jeff Passan says the Nationals are a team to watch at the trade deadline, as Max Scherzer could be the most sought after player in the league. (1:40)

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer was reinstated from the injured list Tuesday and will start for the team in its series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The right-hander was placed on the 10-day injured list last week after tweaking his groin in the first inning of his start on June 11 against the San Francisco Giants.

The three-time Cy Young winner is 5-4 with a 2.21 ERA this season.

The Nationals placed right-handed reliever Kyle Finnegan on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain in a corresponding move, which was made retroactive to Monday.

Finnegan is 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in 33 appearances this season.

The Nationals have won eight of their last 10 games entering Tuesday to move to three games under .500 at 33-36.