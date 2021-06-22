The New York Mets are set to get a boost for their lineup with the return of starting right fielder Michael Conforto, who will be reinstated from the injured list Tuesday, acting general manager Zack Scott said.

Conforto's return comes one day after starting second baseman Jeff McNeil was reinstated from the IL. Both Conforto and McNeil were sidelined for multiple weeks with hamstring injuries.

The injury news wasn't all positive Tuesday, however, as Scott announced that left-hander Joey Lucchesi will undergo Tommy John surgery after an MRI revealed he had a torn elbow ligament. Lucchesi is 1-4 with a 4.46 ERA this season but had been pitching better recently before his injury.

"He's doing great, he's actually exceeded our expectations," Scott told reporters regarding Conforto, who has been sidelined since injuring his hamstring on May 16.

McNeil also had been sidelined since May 16 before appearing in both games of a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

The Mets are in first place in the National League East despite injuries to several starters, including Conforto, McNeil, third baseman J.D. Davis and center fielder Brandon Nimmo. Nimmo is currently on a rehab assignment and could be nearing a return.

The Mets have scored the second-fewest runs (246) in the National League entering Tuesday but are tied for the lead in the NL with a 3.12 ERA.