The Atlanta Braves placed left-hander Max Fried on the 10-day injured list Tuesday because of a blister on his left index finger.

Fried had been scheduled to start Wednesday in the Braves' series finale against the New York Mets at CitiField.

The move was made retroactive to Saturday.

Last Friday, Fried pitched seven innings, allowing one run on just two hits in a victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. He is 4-4 with a 4.21 ERA in 11 starts this season.

The Braves recalled right-hander Kyle Wright in a corresponding move.