Pete Alonso and his cousin, Derek Morgan, reflect on their unbelievable 2019 Home Run Derby in Cleveland. (2:45)

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso announced Wednesday that he will defend his Home Run Derby title in Colorado on July 12.

Alonso won the Home Run Derby the last time it was held, in 2019 at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Alonso edged Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. by a score of 23-22 in the final round to capture the Derby title.

There was no Derby last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alonso, 26, has 11 home runs this season, but has three career homers in six games at Coors Field in Denver.

The first baseman will be joined by Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani, who shares the MLB lead of 23 homers this season with Guerrero, who is not participating in this year's Home Run Derby.