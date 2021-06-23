An MRI on New York Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman's left hip showed "no significant issues," a team spokesman said Wednesday, according to MLB.com.

He is considered day to day.

Stroman (6-5, 2.32 ERA) had seemed to indicate he received good news Wednesday, tweeting, "Everything's gonna be okay," earlier in the day.

Stroman left his start on Tuesday night against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning because of soreness in the hip. It was just the latest injury for the Mets, who lost fifth starter Joey Lucchesi to a season-ending torn left elbow ligament this week.

Lucchesi's injury leaves just David Peterson behind Jacob deGrom, Taijuan Walker and Stroman. With Carlos Carrasco (right hamstring) and Noah Syndergaard (elbow) still several weeks from returning, acting general manager Zack Scott said Tuesday he would "explore all options'' for rotation reinforcements.

The Mets are recalling right-hander Tylor Megill to start in Wednesday night's game against the Braves.

The Mets are also expected to have right fielder Michael Conforto back in the lineup Wednesday after his return was delayed on Tuesday after Triple-A Syracuse postponed its game to allow for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing within the organization. Conforto tested negative but the Mets decided not to reinstate him Tuesday "out of an abundance of caution.'' He has been sidelined since May 16 because of a hamstring injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.