The Washington Nationals trolled the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons

It's been a rough couple of days for the Philadelphia 76ers and their star point guard Ben Simmons. Not only were they knocked out of the NBA playoffs in seven games by the Atlanta Hawks, but Simmons demonstrated an unusual reluctance to shoot the ball, passing up a wide-open shot in the waning moments of Game 7 that could have tied the score. Now, whether the team can win a championship with him is in question, and the team is searching for answers.

Of course, all that was bad enough. But now the Washington Nationals are getting in on the layup line after Kyle Schwarber hit a game-tying three-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Game-tying 3 pointers in Philly this year:



Ben Simmons: 0

Kyle Schwarber: 1@kschwarb12 // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/mjZgjsNLJH — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 23, 2021

Like we said -- a rough couple of days for the 76ers.