Cleveland Indians right-hander Aaron Civale has a sprained middle finger on his throwing hand and is expected to miss 4-5 weeks of game activity, the team said Wednesday.

Cleveland said Civale won't throw for 1-2 weeks.

Civale left in the fifth inning of Monday night's win over the Chicago Cubs. His 10 wins this season is tied with the Cubs' Kyle Hendricks for most in the majors.

Civale had a 3-2 count on Eric Sogard with two out when he was visited by manager Terry Francona and a trainer. The trainer examined Civale's right hand before the pitcher was removed.

The loss of Civale is a big blow for Cleveland, which is playing without ace Shane Bieber and right-hander Zach Plesac due to injuries. Civale is 10-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 15 starts.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.