Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has been scratched from Wednesday night's series finale at the New York Mets with lower back tightness.

Dansby Swanson moves to the leadoff spot for Atlanta, with Ehire Adrianza starting in right field.

Acuna is batting .285 with 20 home runs and 45 RBIs and leads the team in all three categories.

The Braves (35-37) split a doubleheader with the NL East-leading Mets on Monday, before shutting out New York 3-0 on Tuesday.