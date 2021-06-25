The Rays score on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth to spoil Boston's night in Tampa Bay. (1:00)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Kevin Kiermaier broke up a combined no-hit bid by the Boston Red Sox with a one-out double in the eighth inning and Manuel Margot scored on a wild pitch in the ninth to give the Tampa Bay Rays a 1-0 victory Thursday night.

Margot got Tampa Bay's second hit, a two-out single in the ninth off Matt Barnes (3-2). He stole second and went to third on a throwing error by catcher Christian Vazquez.

Joey Wendle was intentionally walked, and Margot dashed home on Barnes' wild pitch with Francisco Mejía batting.

Kiermaier lined his opposite-field double to left off Darwinzon Hernandez, the third Red Sox pitcher. The Gold Glove center fielder also threw out a runner at the plate in the seventh.

"It was a tied ballgame," Kiermaier said. "We were just trying to stay the course and try and get something going."

Boston starter Nick Pivetta was pulled with a runner on second and two outs in the seventh after throwing 100 pitches. His career high is 116.

"To be honest with you, it was the right call. It made the most sense," said Pivetta, who wanted to stay in the game. "We're all about winning."

Pivetta finished with eight strikeouts, two walks and one hit batter. He joined Babe Ruth, on May 20, 1916, against the St. Louis Browns, as the only Red Sox pitchers to be removed with a no-hitter after six or more innings.

"It was amazing," Boston manager Alex Cora said. "He was into it."

Boston was trying to throw the seventh no-hitter in the majors this season. That would have matched 1990, 1991, 2012 and 2015 for the most since 1900, one shy of the record eight in 1884 -- the first season overhand pitching was allowed.

Despite a tough loss that dropped the Red Sox a half-game behind first-place Tampa Bay in the AL East, Cora saw a lot of positives.

"A lot of people, they didn't believe in this team before the season," he said. "I think the way we played against these guys tonight shows how good we are. We have a lot of work to do, we know that. We belong in the conversation, we really do."

"It's going to be a fun summer in Boston," Cora added.

Tampa Bay starter Michael Wacha, who took a no-hitter into the fifth, allowed one hit and two walks in five innings. He had seven strikeouts.

