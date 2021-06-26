San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. said he will not compete in next month's Home Run Derby, citing his shoulder and the team's postseason hopes.

Tatis, who entered Friday third in the majors with 22 homers, has been having trouble this season with his left shoulder, which caused him to land on the injured list at the start of the regular season.

Tatis said he hopes to participate in several derbies down the line.

"I'm 22, so I feel like there's gonna be a lot more chances for me to go to the Home Run Derby, and when I go over there I want to give a pretty good show," Tatis said.

The Padres began Friday 4.5 games back in the NL West.

Earlier this week, New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso Jr. said he would defend his Home Run Derby title, but Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who fell short by one home run in 2019, said that he is sitting out the event.

Alonso won the Home Run Derby the last time it was held, in 2019 at Progressive Field in Cleveland, edging Guerrero by a score of 23-22 in the final round.

This year's derby will take place July 12 in Colorado.