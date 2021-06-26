Atlanta Braves right-hander Mike Soroka will not pitch in 2021 after suffering another tear of his right Achilles tendon, the team announced Saturday.

The Braves said Soroka suffered the reinjury while walking to the clubhouse at Truist Park on Thursday. Soroka reported feeling a pop in his Achilles, and an MRI revealed the extent of the injury.

The 23-year-old is scheduled to undergo surgery in the next week.

Soroka has not pitched since initially suffering the injury Aug. 3 last season against the New York Mets. He underwent surgery in August then needed a follow-up procedure in May after suffering a setback.

The Braves' Opening Day starter in 2020, Soroka is 15-6 with a 2.86 ERA over 37 starts for Atlanta since 2018. He was an All-Star and the National League Rookie of the Year runner-up in 2019.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.