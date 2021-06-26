DETROIT -- Thanks to heavy rain in Michigan across 48 hours, the Detroit Tigers had an extra day inside a weekend series to prepare for the red-hot Houston Astros.

They made the most of it.

After storms washed out Friday's second game of the four-game series, Zack Short's first home run in the majors broke a fifth-inning tie and helped the Tigers snap the Astros' 11-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

The Astros could have broken their franchise-record 12-game winning streak with a sweep of the doubleheader. They opened the series Thursday with authority, breezing past the Tigers 12-3.

But Saturday's opener belonged to the home team. Casey Mize (5-4) improved to 2-0 in his past four starts, giving up one run on six hits and two walks in six innings. And he struck out five to beat the Astros for the second time this season.

Jose Cisnero pitched the seventh for his third save.

Short had his first career extra-base hit on a third-inning double, then homered off Framber Valdez in the fifth.

Valdez (4-1) lost for the first time in six starts this season, allowing three runs on six hits in a six-inning complete game. He struck out six without walking a hitter.

Valdez and Mize were both starting for the first time since umpires started checking pitchers on Monday. Valdez's spin rate was down 8% on his sinker and 7% on his curve, while Mize's four-seam fastball was down 8% and his sinker was down 10%.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the second on an Isaac Paredes sacrifice fly, but Carlos Correa tied the game with an RBI single in the third.

In the fifth, Paredes led off with an infield single, took second on a Jake Rogers sacrifice bunt and scored when Short hit a 1-1 changeup just over the right-field fence.

With nearly 7 inches of rain falling at Comerica Park between Friday and Saturday morning, there was flooding on many local streets and freeways that fans had to travel to get to the park. However, the field was ready to go for the 1:10 p.m. start on a largely gray day in Michigan.

Before the game, the Astros recalled right-handed pitcher Andre Scrubb to be the 27th man in the doubleheader. The Tigers' choice for their 27th was a bit more valuable: Short, who came into the game with just three singles in five career games.

And after a quick celebration in the clubhouse with his new teammates, Short was inserted back into the lineup for Game 2 at shortstop.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.