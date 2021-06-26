Check out highlights of Orioles slugger Trey Mancini in his first season since returning from treatment for colon cancer. (2:12)

One of the best stories in baseball just got better.

Major League Baseball has reportedly extended an invitation to the Home Run Derby to Baltimore Orioles slugger Trey Mancini, who missed the entire 2020 season after being diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer.

He returned this season after undergoing surgery to treat the cancer.

Mancini, 29, is certainly worthy of the honor as he is consistently among baseball's best in maximum exit velocity. He has also fulfilled the promise of his breakout 2019 season, having slashed .260/.337/.446 this year with 14 home runs and 52 RBIs.

If he accepts the invitation, Mancini will join Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani and defending champion Pete Alonso in the Derby, slated to take place July 12 at Coors Field.

The Athletic was first to report that MLB extended the offer to Mancini.